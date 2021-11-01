Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opening 61st Location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, is opening its 61st location in Clarksville, Tennessee. This will be the second location in the state of Tennessee.

The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

The new Clarksville location will open on October 28 at 1825 Madison St and will hire 10-15 employees.

“Our team has been working hard to make sure everything is perfect for our opening. We couldn’t be more excited to get to know the people of Clarksville,” says Amit Patel, franchise owner of the Clarksville Bubbakoo’s.

Besides their extensive menu, Bubbakoo’s also has a customer loyalty program that rewards its patrons with free meals and exclusive promotions. The program is based in the Bubbakoo’s Burritos App, which is available for download in the App Store and on Google Play.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ primary focus is on customer service, but they also are community-focused and love to give back to the schools and local organizations. In 2019, they launched their Read it to Eat it Program where they work with the schools in the area to help incentivize education. With over 370 schools involved, Bubbakoo’s continues to expand this program and help students around the country learn and grow.

Since their first location in Point Pleasant, NJ, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has grown exponentially. With 61 locations open across nine states and over 100 more locations in development, this brand has quickly spread throughout the country and will continue to grow over time.