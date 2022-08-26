Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opening New Corporate Training Location in Orlando

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening its newest corporate training location in Orlando (11810 Glass House Lane Suite 130) on August 29th. With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this location will cement Bubbakoo’s growth in its second home of Florida. This is the first location in the country testing a sports bar serving local craft beers and of course the Bubbakoo’s Burritos menu that helped skyrocket the brand to success.

The popular Mexican-fusion chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans, Paul Altero and Bill Hart. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

“We are extremely excited to add another location in the great state of Florida! With our fast paced growth out of the Northeast into the rest of the country, Paul and I decided that having a flagship training location in the heart of Florida would make it much easier to help support our franchise partners in the south.”

“We couldn’t have chosen a better city to do business in. The amount of people that visit Orlando from around the country is unmatched. We can’t wait to meet them all,'' says co-founder Bill Hart.

Aside from their innovative menu, Bubbakoo’s prides itself on their involvement in the community. In November of 2019, they launched their Read it to Eat it Program where they work with schools and teachers to help incentivize reading for students. The program now has over 500 schools/teachers involved and over 120,000 students. Many Bubbakoo’s locations also host fundraisers to help local organizations raise money. In addition to their reading program, Bubbakoo’s launched their first national fundraiser which donated a percentage of their sales on March 29th to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Since their original flagship location in Point Pleasant, the Bubbakoo’s brand has expanded significantly throughout the country. Currently, there are 87 locations across 10 states with over 100 more locations in the pipeline. The Bubbakoo’s team plans to open several more stores in the first half of 2022.