Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opening Second California Store

Bubbakoo’s Burritos been expanding throughout the United States, spreading their brand to new platforms, and introducing their Mexican-fusion style cuisine to new places.

The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

Aside from their food escapades, Bubbakoo’s is dedicated to getting involved in the communities surrounding their store locations. Their team has launched a program for the schools called the “Read It To Eat It Program” where students can read five books and in exchange, they receive a free student meal. Since the dawn of this program, hundreds of teachers have signed up to participate and together with Bubbakoo’s, they continue to incentivize education.

Since their first store opened in Point Pleasant, NJ in 2008, many Bubbakoo’s restaurants have been popping up throughout the country. With 56 locations across nine states and more than 100 locations signed, the expansion of this fast-casual chain will not be slowing down anytime soon.

The next location to open will be La Mirada, CA on September 20, 2021, at 14948 Imperial Highway and a traditional grand opening will follow in the future.

“Our team can’t wait to show the community of La Mirada what Bubbakoo’s is all about,” says Yash Vaidya, franchise owner of the La Mirada Bubbakoo’s.