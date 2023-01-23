Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens 100th Location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is celebrating a brand milestone, as the Mexican-fusion concept opens its 100th location and enters a new state.

The innovative Mexican-fusion brand kicked off 2023 with an exceptional achievement, opening its newest location on January 21 in Orange, CT. This is already the second opening of the year for the brand and its first location in the state, with three more currently in development in Connecticut. Owned by existing multi-unit operators, Gerry Miguel along with Perry and Fenil Patel, the restaurant is located within the Orange Promenade Shopping Center at 116 Boston Post Road.

“We’re starting the year off on an amazing milestone with the opening of Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ 100th location,” says Fenil Patel. “We’re honored to be opening such a significant location for Bubbakoo’s and to have been a part of its growth throughout the years. As our 10th location with the brand, this is an incredibly exciting time in our journey with Bubbakoo’s. The community is going to love our fresh, flavorful menu that is unlike any other restaurant concept out there, and we can’t wait for the people of Orange to try it out.”

Since the brand started franchising in 2015, there has been strong interest from both franchisees and customers who are drawn to the brand for its unique menu that sets it apart from other restaurant concepts. The cutting-edge food combined with the brand’s esteemed corporate team and strategic franchising efforts have propelled Bubbakoo’s Burritos to the top of the Mexican-fusion industry, allowing the brand to reach the impressive 100th location. Now, as Bubbakoo’s Burritos looks ahead to its 15th anniversary, the brand continues into the new year with a number of openings slotted for Q1.

“Words cannot express how thrilled we are to be opening our 100th location,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This is a landmark achievement that every restaurant concept dreams of reaching, and it is incredibly exciting that we’ve reached this goal after just 15 years in business. Perry, Fenil and Gerry have been dedicated owners with Bubbakoo’s for years and they are the perfect group to represent us in this shared accomplishment.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from 2022. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award at #238 and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to 100 locations across the United States.