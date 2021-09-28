Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens 60th Location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, opened its 60th location last week, and they aren’t slowing down. Just this month, they’ve opened six new locations in five states including Park Ridge, NJ, Ocean County Community College, Coral Springs, FL, Morrisville, PA, Centerville, OH, and La Mirada, CA.

The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

The brand is known for its surf and skater atmosphere, with roots in the Jersey Shore. Since they’ve expanded to different states, the Bubbakoo’s team has made it a priority to maintain that vibe in all of their stores, making it so when customers walk into a Bubbakoo’s, they feel as if they’re at the Jersey Shore.

For the rest of 2021, Bubbakoo’s is set to open 12 more locations across six states, bringing their total locations to 72 by years end.

“Our goal is to share our concept and our food with everyone across the United States. We want everyone to know what Bubbakoo’s is all about,” says Hart.

After the opening of the Centerville, OH location on September 23, 2021, the team is looking forward to October and sharing Bubbakoo’s with more people around the US.