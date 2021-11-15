Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens 61st Location in Totowa, New Jersey

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a build-your-own burrito concept, is opening its 61st location in Totowa, NJ. After rapidly spreading throughout the US, Bubbakoo’s is coming back to New Jersey to open a few more stores before the end of 2021.

The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

The newest location to Totowa, NJ opened on November 15, 2021, at 160 Union Blvd and will hire 20-25 employees.

“My team was thrilled with our Lincoln Park location and we’re really looking forward to getting to know another area and bringing the Bubbakoo’s flavor to more and more people,” says Steve Harrison, franchise owner and the Lincoln Park and Totowa Bubbakoo’s.

Not only does Bubbakoo’s offer an extensive menu and a customer loyalty program, but they are also dedicated to giving back in their communities. In 2019, they launched their Read it to Eat it Program where they work with local schools and teachers to help incentivize education. With over 370 schools involved, Bubbakoo’s continues to expand this program and help students around the country learn and grow.

Since their first location in Point Pleasant, NJ, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has grown exponentially. With 61 locations open across nine states and over 100 more locations in development, this brand has quickly spread throughout the country and will continue to grow over time.