Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Avon, Ohio

Located at 35840 Chester Rd, the new restaurant is situated in a bustling retail block within the community. The new restaurant will be owned and operated by Dinesh Patel, a new franchisee with the Bubbakoo’s Burritos Brand. This latest restaurant opening is one of many the brand has planned for Ohio, with additional restaurants set to open in Cincinnati and Mentor.

“I am thrilled to bring a new Bubbakoo’s restaurant to Ohio,” says Patel. “This brand holds a special place in my heart as does Ohio, so I am glad to be a part of this growth. I am looking forward to meeting and welcoming other Avon residents who feel just as passionately about Bubbakoo’s Burritos as I do.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Franchisees like Dinesh play a crucial role in expanding our brand across the country,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “His excitement about the Bubbakoo’s brand is contagious, and we’re proud to have him join us in our growth as we continue to bring the Bubbakoo’s flavors to more and more communities.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.