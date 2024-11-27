Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the grand opening of its latest restaurant location concept on December 2.

Located at 7914 Belair Road in the bustling Putty Hill Plaza, the new Bubbakoo’s Burritos provides burrito lovers with a perfect spot to enjoy delicious food, friendly service, and a vibrant atmosphere. Owned by Parth Patel, this marks the eighth Bubbakoo’s Burritos location in Maryland, highlighting the brand’s ambitious expansion efforts for 2024.

“We’re thrilled to continue to introduce our fresh and flavorful menu to the Baltimore area,” said Patel. “The brand has built a strong reputation both locally and across the East Coast, and I’m proud to play a role in its growth here in Maryland. We’re eager to expand our community ties, foster lasting relationships and serve up amazing meals to our neighbors every day.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Entrepreneurs like Parth play a key role in bringing our signature flavors and innovative menu to new communities, while also expanding our brand presence in established areas,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “With deep expertise in our franchise model and his experience as the owner of the Linthicum Heights location, he brings invaluable insight and passion to our team. We’re enthusiastic about the grand opening and excited to expand the unique Bubbakoo’s experience even further while supporting Parth in his continued journey with the brand.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.