Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Estero, Florida

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New-Jersey based Mexican-fusion restaurant brand, has announced the opening of its newest Florida location in Estero on April 5th.

This new location is already the brand’s third restaurant to open in Florida in 2023, evidence of the state’s love for the Mexican-fusion brand. Owned by Matt and Pat Mastrorolli and Sean Powers, existing operators with the brand who own another location in Naples, the restaurant is located in the Esteros Towns Common Place, a high-traffic retail area in the community.

“There’s no question that Florida loves Bubbakoo’s Burritos,” says Powers. “We’ve witnessed this firsthand at our location in Naples, and we knew that we had to expand the brand to more communities across the state. Bubbakoo’s delivers a food and restaurant experience that is unlike any other, and we’re certain that the Estero community will become dedicated fans in no time.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Just a few months into 2023, this has already been a remarkable start to the year for Bubbakoo’s Burritos,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Owners like Matt, Pat and Sean and their continued belief in the brand has been a driving force of our expansion across the country. We’re excited to be celebrating yet another restaurant opening in Florida with the newest location in Estero.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.