Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept based out of New Jersey, announces the opening of its newest location in Philadelphia on September 18. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as Pennsylvania’s latest Bubbakoo’s will operate as the brand’s first ghost kitchen, delivering delicious meals exclusively through third-party services.

This innovative model allows Bubbakoo’s to expand its delivery network, offering quicker service to more neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia while maintaining the brand’s high-quality food and signature flavors. The location is locally owned and operated by Nivas Patel, an established Bubbakoo’s Burritos operator with successful locations in Warminster, Quakertown, and Drescher. Fans can conveniently order at this location online through the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website.

“I’m ecstatic to be opening my fourth Bubbakoo’s Burritos location and thrilled to share our signature Mexican Fusion items with even more communities through this innovative ghost kitchen model,” said Patel. “What I love about Bubbakoo’s is the ability to offer fresh, customizable meals that appeal to a wide range of tastes, and this new location will make it easier for us to do that by expanding our reach in a streamlined way. With the success of the brand, I knew I wanted to keep growing with Bubbakoo’s, and I’m excited to see how this delivery-focused model will connect us with more neighborhoods across Philadelphia.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Nivas has always embraced growth and innovation, and this ghost kitchen is an exciting new venture for both him and the Bubbakoo’s brand,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “As the first location of its kind, this marks a pivotal moment for us, as we explore new ways to bring out menu to customers faster and more efficiently. We’re confident that Nivas will set a strong example with this non-traditional model, and we look forward to seeing how it enhances our reach and deepens our connection with even more communities in the area.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.