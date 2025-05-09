Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the opening of its newest ghost kitchen in Nashville. Officially opening on May 9, orders for Bubbakoo’s will be processed at 614 18th Ave. N, Nashville, TN.

This will be the brand’s second ghost kitchen location, the first debuting in Philadelphia last year. This innovative model allows Bubbakoo’s to elevate its capabilities of service for guests, offering more efficient service to guests across Nashville, while maintaining the brand’s high-quality food and beloved flavors.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Vijay Patel, a successful Bubbakoo’s Burritos operator who previously opened the brand’s first Tennessee location in Mt. Juliet. Nashville fans can conveniently order from this location online through the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website.

“I’m ecstatic to be opening my second Bubbakoo’s Burritos location in Tennessee and thrilled to share our signature Mexican-fusion items with guests in Nashville,” said Patel. “Since opening in Mt. Juliet a few years ago, we’ve received an enormous amount of support from the community. Our entire team is thrilled to see how this delivery-focused model will connect us with more neighborhoods in Nashville and across the greater Central Tennessee region.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Vijay has always embraced growth and innovation, and partnering with him on our second ghost kitchen is an exciting milestone for both him and the brand as a whole,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Following the success of our first ghost kitchen opening in Philadelphia, our continued commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction has never been stronger. We look forward to seeing how this model enhances our reach and deepens our connection with even more communities in the Central Tennessee area.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Our core strength lies in our community and the unique dining experience we bring to the table,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Through our unparalleled flavor and menu options, we’re proud to offer something truly special for everyone. It’s been incredible to see our franchise network develop and share that vision with communities across the country.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.