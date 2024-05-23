Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announced its newest location opening in Celebration on May 21.

Situated at 1705 Future Way, located in the Celebration Pointe shopping mall, the new location is convenient for burrito lovers to stop in for some great food, excellent service, and a good time. Owned and operated by Stephanie Langers the new Bubbakoo’s Restaurant is the eighteenth location to open in the state.

“We are excited to bring a new Bubbakoo’s restaurant to Celebration,” says Langers. “The brand has become a favorite across the state, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to expand its presence in this area. We can’t wait for our location to become a go-to spot in Osceola County and look forward to creating a welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Owners like Stephanie are essential in expanding our unique flavor and innovative menu to more communities,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “With eighteen locations open in Florida, the state has shown tremendous loyalty, and we are excited to further grow our presence here. The grand opening will be incredible, and we’re thrilled to introduce the Celebration community to Bubbakoo’s signature flavors while supporting Stephanie in her new business venture.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.