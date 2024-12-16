Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fan-favorite Mexican-fusion restaurant concept, announces its newest restaurant opening on December 19.

The new restaurant, located at 1128 Forrest Ave, conveniently positioned on the corner of Forrest Ave and S Saulsbury Rd, will be operated by Neel Patel and Nick Patel, local entrepreneurs embarking on their first Bubbakoo’s venture. This opening marks the brand’s second Delaware location, following its success in Middletown, and signifies Bubbakoo’s continued momentum as it looks towards a promising 2025 with a robust pipeline of new locations in development.

“Bubbakoo’s is a brand that we have always admired for its dedication to quality, its strong connection to the community and the flavorful dining experience it offers,” said Neel Patel, “We are genuinely looking forward to bringing this concept to Dover, creating a space where locals can come together to enjoy delicious food and build lasting memories. As Bubbakoo’s continues to gain popularity in Delaware, we are proud to play a role in its growth and success across the table.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Our Dover location is a key part of Bubbakoo’s strong growth in 2024, as we continue to expand our presence in new communities,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “As we wrap up the year, we’re excited to bring our unique dining experience to Dover, offering locals a place to gather over delicious food and enjoy everything Bubbakoo’s has to offer. Looking ahead to 2025, we’re eager to build on this momentum and bring even more Bubbakoo’s locations to new markets across the country.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.