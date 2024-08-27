Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest restaurant location concept on August 28.

Located at 5959 Exchange Drive in the vibrant Liberty Exchange shopping center, the new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers burrito enthusiasts a convenient stop for great food, excellent service, and a lively atmosphere. Owned by seasoned operators Amarvir and Rupinder Brar, this new restaurant is the fifth Bubbakoo’s Burritos location to open in the state, aligning with the brand’s ambitious growth strategy for 2024.

“We are excited to bring our fresh flavors to the area, as food is a vital part of everyone’s day,” said Amarvir. “Bubbakoo’s is a beloved brand, and we’re grateful for the chance to expand its presence in Maryland and contribute to its remarkable growth. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Eldersburg community and building strong connections with our customers and neighbors.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Owners like Amarvir and Rupinder are essential in bringing our distinctive flavors and innovative menu to new communities,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “With over 15 years of experience in the food industry, Amarvir and Rupinder bring invaluable expertise and enthusiasm to our team. We’re excited for the grand opening and look forward to introducing the Eldersburg community to Bubbakoo’s signature flavors while supporting Amarvir and Rupinder in their new venture.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.