Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the opening of its latest restaurant location in Hatfield on November 25.

Conveniently located in the Hatfield Pointe Shopping Center at 190 Forty Foot Rd, the new Bubbakoo’s Burritos is poised to become a go-to destination for fresh, flavorful meals. This location is owned by Yogi Gohel and Dharmesh Patel. This addition marks the ninth Pennsylvania location for the fast-growing brand, reflecting its ambitious plans for expansion in 2024.

“Our first priority is bringing the Hatfield community the one-of-a-kind, flavorful offerings that make Bubbakoo’s Burritos so special,” said Gohel. “We’re excited to introduce our Mexican-fusion menu to the area and become a part of the local fabric. It’s an honor to help grow the Bubbakoo’s brand while building lasting connections and serving our neighbors every day.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Franchisees like Yogi and Dharmesh are integral to Bubbakoo’s continued growth and success,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “They both bring a wealth of experience and a true entrepreneurial spirit to the brand, and we’re confident they will thrive in this new venture. We’re excited to welcome them to the Bubbakoo’s family, support them on this journey, and see their contributions to expanding our unparalleled flavors and innovative menu into new communities.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.