Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced the grand opening of its latest restaurant location on Tuesday, August 26, featuring free burritos for the first 50 guests and a raffle where five lucky attendees will win a free iPad. The location will be locally owned by multi-unit operator Nivas Patel.

Situated at 1892 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, PA 18055, the newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers a vibrant and inviting space where guests can enjoy fresh, high-quality ingredients in every customizable meal. The latest opening represents the brand’s continued momentum in Pennsylvania, becoming the tenth location in the state.

“Opening a Bubbakoo’s Burritos in this community is more than just a business venture for me, it’s a chance to create a space where people can come together over great food and feel at home,” saidPatel. “I’ve always believed that a good meal has the power to bring people together, and I’m excited to share that experience with our guests. We’ve poured so much passion and energy into this opening, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and make this restaurant a true staple in the neighborhood.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Bubbakoo’s growth is a reflection of our dedicated customers and franchise partners who believe in our vision,” said Chris Ives, CEOof Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are proud to expand into new communities like Hellertown, where we can introduce our signature flavors and commitment to quality. This location is another exciting step in our journey.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts and innovative entrees, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times’ list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. In 2024, the brand continued its success by earning a spot on QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Contenders List, recognizing standout emerging concepts in the quick-service sector.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 130 locations across the United States.