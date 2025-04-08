Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced its latest location coming to Johnson City on April 7th with the first 50 customers receiving free burritos in celebration.

Located at 1120 West State of Franklin Road, located next to Alumni Hall, this new Bubbakoo’s Burritos is owned and operated by Vick Patel, marking his first location. As a first-time franchisee, Patel is eager to bring the brand’s beloved Mexican fusion to one of the Tri-Cities’ major hubs.

“I’m thrilled to open my first Bubbakoo’s location and eager to introduce the Johnson City area to a concept that blends bold flavors with fresh, customizable options,” said Patel. “With each new opening for the brand in Tennessee, the enthusiasm continues to grow, and I do not doubt that Johnson City will embrace us just as passionately. Bubbakoo’s has built something truly special, and I’m proud to be part of its growth in the state.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“We’re ecstatic to continue growing in Tennessee with the opening of our Johnson City location,” said Co-Founder Bill Hart. “Vick’s dedication to bringing Bubbakoo’s to his community reflects the passion and drive that fuel our brand’s success. His commitment to quality and customer experience aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re confident this location will become a go-to spot for locals seeking fresh, flavorful options. We look forward to seeing the impact Bubbakoo’s will have in Johnson City.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2024 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Bringing Bubbakoo’s to Johnson City marks another exciting step forward as we expand across Tennessee,” said Co-Founder Paul Altero. “It’s always rewarding seeing operators like Vick embrace our brand’s vision and commitment to delivering the bold flavors and welcoming atmosphere that define Bubbakoo’s. His enthusiasm for growth and his dedication to the community make him a fantastic partner, and we can’t wait to see this location thrive as part of our ever-growing family.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.