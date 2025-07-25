Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced the grand opening of its latest restaurant location on July 28, featuring free burritos for the first 50 guests. The new Middle River location is owned and operated by seasoned franchisees Rajan Paudel and Suman Pant, multi-unit operators with the brand. Their continued growth with the brand highlights their dedication to delivering quality food and service across Maryland.

The newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos is nicely situated in the northeastern corner of Baltimore at 710 Concourse Circle, Suite 110 Middle River, MD, offering guests a comfortable spot to enjoy fresh, made-to-order meals with plenty of ways to customize. This marks the brand’s 13th location in Maryland and reflects Bubbakoo’s ongoing commitment to bringing its unique flavor to more communities across Maryland. The opening follows the successful debut of a Laurel, MD location in June, further fueling the brand’s regional momentum.

“We’re excited to bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to the Middle River community,” said Paudel. “The brand has built a loyal following across Maryland thanks to its commitment to its bold menu and a welcoming environment. We’re proud to continue that tradition here in Middle River and can’t wait to serve the community.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Middle River is a fantastic community, and we’re proud to continue expanding our presence in Maryland with this new location,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our growth is powered by passionate franchise partners, like Rajan and Suman, who believe in delivering great food and an even better guest experience. We’re excited to see Bubbakoo’s become part of the Middle River neighborhood and look forward to welcoming locals to our unique take on innovative Mexican-fusion.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 130 locations across the United States.