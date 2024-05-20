Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fan-favorite Mexican-fusion restaurant concept, is expanding its presence in Tennessee, unveiling the brand’s new location in Spring Hill on May 21.

Located at 5006 Spedale Ct. the new restaurant is owned by Amit Patel and marks the brand’s third location in Tennessee. Patel is well-versed in the Bubbakoo’s Burritos business, as he owns and operates another location in Clarksville.

“I am thrilled to be opening a new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location in Tennessee,” says Patel.

“The success of my first location has been a testament to the brand’s appeal and the support and guidance provided by the brand’s corporate team. Being a part of the Bubbakoo’s family has been an incredible experience. Our commitment to serving fresh, flavorful, and customizable options has resonated with our customers and created a loyal following. I am excited to bring the same amazing menu and exceptional dining experience to the Spring Hill community.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Bubbakoo’s has a proven track record of success in countless communities across the country, and that is largely due to owners like Amit,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “His dedication to providing guests with delicious food and great service is exactly what Bubbakoo’s aims to do, making him the perfect person to bring the brand to Spring Hill.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.