Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces its newest restaurant location opening on August 29.

Located at 911 Taylor Avenue, adjacent to the Hillendale Shopping Center, the new restaurant will be operated by Alka Patel, a seasoned local entrepreneur with over 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry. With a steady pipeline of locations open or in development, the new Bubbakoo’s is the second to open in the Greater Baltimore region and the sixth in the state for the popular brand.

“We are so excited to bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to Towson,” said Patel. “It’s exciting to see just how quickly the brand has grown over the years, and it feels great to be part of a brand with so much potential and dedication to its fanbase. My team and I look forward to not only providing Towson with some fresh Mexican fusion food options but creating new job opportunities within the community as well.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“We’re extremely proud to be opening our sixth Maryland location,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’ve been able to drive tangible unit growth over the last few years, and this kind of achievement would not be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm from our franchisees. I’m excited to see Alka open their Bubbakoo’s location in Towson as we continue expanding our robust footprint throughout the East Coast.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.