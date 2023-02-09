Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Miramar, Florida

Florida is about to get a whole lot tastier, with the state’s newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening in Miramar.



The Mexican-fusion concept is preparing for its newest location to open on February 10 in Miramar, Florida. Just over one month into 2023, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has already opened four locations with many still in the pipeline. Owned by esteemed multi-unit operator Suresh Patel, the Miramar restaurant is situated at 11225 Miramar Parkway off the Red Road and Miramar Parkway intersection.



“It’s a fantastic feeling to be opening yet another location with the Bubbakoo’s brand,” says Patel. “I don’t take any investment lightly, and it’s because of the high-quality food and dedicated leadership team that I’ve been able to continue growing alongside the brand. My other Florida locations are thriving, and I’m thrilled to bring the same neighborhood feeling to a brand-new community like Miramar.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past nearly 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“Bubbakoo’s has grown rapidly in recent years because of our dedicated fans and experienced franchise partners like Suresh,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “His expertise in both business management and daily operations are exactly what we look for in franchise partners, and we’re confident that this trend of growth will continue throughout 2023 and beyond. Our team is looking forward to seeing Suresh cultivate another welcoming environment in Miramar, and bringing our beloved menu items to even more communities.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.