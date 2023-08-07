Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens New Restaurant in Cincinnati

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the restaurant brand known for its innovative Mexican-fusion menu, announces its newest restaurant opening in Cincinnati on August 7.

Conveniently located at 690 Eastgate S. Drive, the new restaurant will be just a short drive from the Eastgate Ohio Mall. Owned and operated by Ankit Patel, this will mark his first Bubbakoo’s Burritos location. The new restaurant joins the brand’s significant presence in Ohio, with numerous restaurants across the state and a steady pipeline of additional restaurants currently in development.

“I am ecstatic to be a part of the Bubbakoo’s family,” says Patel. “I have loved this brand for years and it’s surreal that I now get to bring my own experience to the table and open my first Bubbakoo’s Burritos location. I know that this new location will be a thriving community hotspot that will bring people together to enjoy delicious food and a great atmosphere.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Bubbakoo’s Burritos has continued to thrive and grow through the years because of the dedication of our franchisees,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Ankit is joining the Bubbakoo’s family at an exciting time of expansion and I know that he will be an asset as we continue to develop locations across Ohio and beyond.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.