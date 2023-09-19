Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens New Store in Cape Coral, Florida

The leading fast-casual Mexican Fusion brand, Bubbakoo’s Burritos, announces its newest restaurant opening in Cape Coral on September 21.

Situated within the vibrant Del Prado Crossing shopping center at 1751 NE Pine Island Road, the new restaurant will be owned and operated by Taylor Bidinost. Having previously held the positions of general manager and operations manager at multiple corporate-owned Bubbakoo’s Burritos establishments, Bidinost is now embarking on a new venture as a franchise partner. Bidinost aims to launch two more restaurants in the thriving Florida market, building upon the brand’s growing presence in the state.

“I am a true Bubbakoo’s Burritos enthusiast,” says Bidinost. “My roles as general and operations manager have fueled my professional development over the years, and I am thrilled to be contributing to the brand’s continued growth. There truly is no other concept like Bubbakoo’s, and the brand’s commitment to innovation across all aspects of the business is incredible. I know the restaurant will become a staple in the Cape Coral community, and I look forward to continuing to grow alongside the brand.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“It’s amazing to see the way that the Bubbakoo’s brand has positively impacted people and communities across the country,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Taylor has been a valued member of the Bubbakoo’s team for years, and we are proud to be a part of his personal and professional growth as he embarks on his new journey of restaurant ownership in Cape Coral.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable, and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.