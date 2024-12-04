Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces its newest restaurant location opening on December 3.

Located at 119 W Palmetto Park Rd., Suite 300, in the Lifetime Square Shopping Center, the new restaurant will be operated by Suresh Patel, a seasoned multi-unit franchisee with existing locations in Miramar and Cape Coral. The Boca Raton Bubbakoo’s location is the first to open in Palm Beach County and the 16th to open in the state of Florida.

“We are pleased to bring our third Bubbakoo’s location to Florida,” said Patel. “Expanding into Boca Raton presents an incredible opportunity to introduce our unique Mexican-fusion menu to even more communities throughout southern Florida. Bubbakoo’s has been a wonderful brand to grow with, and we look forward to what’s next as we continue expanding this fun, flavorful concept.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“It’s inspiring to reach this new milestone alongside Suresh, who has been such a valuable partner in Bubbakoo’s growth across Florida,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Suresh’s dedication to introducing our unique Mexican-fusion concept to fresh markets speaks volumes about his commitment to our shared vision. His belief in Bubbakoo’s potential has fueled our success, and we’re looking forward to seeing even more communities experience Bubbakoo’s as we continue expanding together.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.