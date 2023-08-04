Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens New Store in Mentor, Ohio

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the brand known for its innovative Mexican-fusion menu, announces its newest restaurant opening in Mentor-On-The-Lake on August 7.



Nestled by the shores of Lake Erie at 5899 Andrews Road, the new restaurant will be owned and operated by Peter Patel and compliments the town’s unique coastal ambiance. This will be one of many Bubbakoo’s locations in Ohio, with additional restaurants set to open across the state including in East Gate and Avon.



“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Bubbakoo’s Burritos brand and have the opportunity to bring a new location to the shores of Mentor-on-the-Lake,” says Patel. “Bubbakoo’s delivers a food and restaurant experience that is unlike any other, and I’m passionate about expanding the existing legacy of the brand. I am excited for the Mentor-on-the-Lake community to have the perfect spot to gather with friends and family and enjoy some outstanding food.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“Bubbakoo’s has continued to grow over the years because of our dedicated fans and franchisees like Peter,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are thrilled to be bringing our vibrant atmosphere to the Mentor-on-the-Lake community. Peter’s experience and drive bring so much to the table, and in turn will help to make this new restaurant a very special place to continue to build our loyal following.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.