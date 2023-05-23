Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Stamford, Connecticut

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is building on its impressive 2023 growth, this time celebrating the opening of its newest location in Stamford, Connecticut on May 22.



Situated at 800 E Main St, new restaurant will be operated by Perry and Fenil Patel, owners of the brand’s existing Connecticut location in Orange. Officially marking the ninth opening this year, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has a steady pipeline of locations in development throughout 2023, with two specifically slated for Connecticut.



“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to open our second Bubbakoo’s location. I’m confident this will be another welcome addition to the community,” says Perry Patel. “It’s exciting to see just how quickly the Bubbakoo’s brand has scaled in the last few years, and it feels great to be part of a brand with so much growth on the horizon. My team and I look forward to not only providing Stamford with our amazing Mexican fusion menu, but creating new job opportunities within the community as well.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“We’re extremely proud to be opening our second Connecticut location just a few months into 2023,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’ve been able to drive tangible unit growth over the last several months, and this kind of achievement would not be possible without the dedication and enthusiasm from our franchisees. I’m excited to see Perry and Fenil open their second Bubbakoo’s location as we continue expanding our robust footprint throughout the East Coast.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.