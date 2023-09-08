Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens Store in New Paltz, New York

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept based out of New Jersey, announced the opening of its newest location in New Paltz on September 9.



The new location officially marks New York’s ninth Bubbakoo’s Burritos location, and is conveniently located at 260 Main Street. Owned locally by a member of the community, the New Paltz location will be their fourth Bubbakoo’s store to open since they started with the brand just a few years ago. This opening comes amid a time of expansive growth for the fast casual concept.



“It feels great to be opening a fourth location and to have the opportunity to continue building Bubbakoos’ presence in New York,” says the New Paltz operator. “The brand is incredibly well-received, and that’s what’s given us the ability to scale at such a steady pace. My ultimate goal is to be able to provide my community with a new go-to dining spot filled with amazing food and an excellent guest experience. I’m excited to open our doors to New Paltz, and look forward to continued growth alongside the Bubbakoo’s brand.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“We’re thrilled that Hamin is opening another location in New York,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our East Coast footprint has continued to strengthen since the brand’s inception, and we see that as a testament to our ability to capture a consumer fan base who loves fusion food as much as we do. We’re confident that this new location will be another success for Hamin, and we look forward to supporting his continued growth.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.