Bubbakoo's Burritos Opens in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the renowned fast-casual restaurant brand known for its delicious Mexican-fusion flavors, announces its highly anticipated continued expansion into Pennsylvania with the opening of a new restaurant in Wilkes-Barre on May 30.

The new restaurant, which is Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ sixth location in the state, is located at 174 Mundy Street and is owned by Scott Brennan and Eric Spencer. The brand has already celebrated a number of restaurant openings across the country in 2023, with a recent opening in Warminster and another location in development in Dresher.

“Scott and I are thrilled to be part of Bubbakoo’s Burritos because it’s a brand that truly stands apart from the rest, and witnessing its remarkable growth over the years has been amazing,” says Spencer. “Our goal is to bring the unique flavors and vibrant atmosphere of Bubbakoo’s to the Wilkes-Barre community, providing a memorable dining experience that will keep customers coming back for more.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“I am ecstatic that Scott and Eric are bringing the Bubbakoo’s experience to Wilkes-Barre,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our continued expansion into Pennsylvania is a testament to the growing demand for our unique concept and I’m confident that this new location will be a hub for the community where locals can come together and enjoy our delicious food.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.