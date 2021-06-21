Bubbakoo’s Burritos Plans New Jersey Store in Spotswood

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been expanding throughout the U.S., spreading their brand to new platforms, and introducing their Mexican-fusion style cuisine to new places.

The popular chain was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Bill Hart and Paul Altero. Both Hart and Altero had worked together previously and decided to combine their ideas to build a united dream. Their shared vision focused on the complete customization of entrees with fresh ingredients and a strong concentration on customer service. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has innovated a menu where customers can pick and choose what they want and create something different every time they visit.

Aside from their food escapades, Bubbakoo’s is dedicated to getting involved in the communities surrounding their store locations. Their team has launched a program for the schools called the “Read It To Eat It Program” where students can read five books and in exchange, they receive a free student meal. Since the dawn of this program, hundreds of teachers have signed up to participate and together with Bubbakoo’s, they continue to incentivize education.

Since their first store opened in Point Pleasant, NJ in 2008, many Bubbakoo’s restaurants have been popping up throughout the country. With 50 locations across nine states and more than 100 locations signed, the expansion of this fast-casual chain will not be slowing down anytime soon.

The next location to open will be Spotswood, NJ on June 21, 2021 at 428 Main St and a traditional grand opening will follow in the future.

“Spotswood is a great area and my team and I are excited to get to know the community,” says Zack Malecki, franchise owner of the Spotswood Bubbakoos.