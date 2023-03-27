Bubbakoo's Burritos Ranked On Inc.'s 5000 Regionals: Northeast List

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Bubbakoo’s Burritos is ranked No. 83 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

The innovative brand was also featured at No. 110 on Entrepreneur’s 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchise list. This is the first year Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been awarded this reputable distinction. The annual list identifies established brands that have exemplified the greatest amount of unit growth in North America over the last year. The brand opened an impressive 37 locations in 2022 and signed 22 franchise agreements, a testament to the strategic expansion efforts of the concept. Bubbakoo’s Burritos has already demonstrated notable initiative in its strategy for 2023, and has opened four locations in the first few months of the year, one of which was its 100th location in Orange, CT.

“Bubbakoo’s is honored to be recognized by these notable lists following such an exciting year of development for our brand,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “At Bubbakoo’s we strive to continuously expand our reach and make a positive impact on the franchising industry. Achieving a noted status on these distinguished lists is a great example of our efforts to continue to build upon our reputation as an innovative and rising force in the industry.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York and Boston areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.