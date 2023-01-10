Bubbakoo's Burritos Ranks Higher Among Franchise Companies

Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced its ranking on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award at #238 and its third consecutive year being named.

Adding to its collection of achievements, Bubbakoo’s Burritos ranked within the top 10 brands on Franchise Times’ Smartest Growing Franchises on its popular Fast & Serious list.

These awards are earned following a year of record development for the brand, with 37 locations opened in 2022 alone and 22 franchise agreements signed. Bubbakoo’s Burritos also entered 7 new markets including Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and West Virginia, furthering the brands rapidly growing footprint. Similarly, sales performance in 2022 was strong, with a 50% increase in systemwide sales from 2021. As Bubbakoo’s Burritos heads into 2023, the brand aims to open 35 new locations within the year, and enter 3 new markets including Connecticut, Delaware, and Long Island, NY.

The brand is recognized on both awards and many others for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power, further evidence of the strength of the Bubbakoo’s brand as it continues its strategic expansion efforts across the country.

“Bubbakoo’s is honored to be ranked on these two exclusive and highly competitive lists,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This is our third year on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and our highest ranking yet, which is a remarkable achievement as we approach our 15th anniversary this year. Now, as we ramp up our expansion efforts, I’m thrilled that Bubbakoo’s is also being praised by Franchise Times for our growth strategy. This is a fantastic way to start off 2023, and our team is looking forward to opening in new markets and welcoming more franchisees who believe in our mission to join our brand.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to almost 100 locations across the United States.

“The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels,” says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Bubbakoo’s Burritos position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.