Bubbakoo’s Burritos has announced the renewal of its partnership with Rutgers Athletics. This strategic alliance aims to enhance the gameday experience for Scarlet Knights fans with an exciting limited-time promotion.

As the official burrito supplier of Rutgers Athletics, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will introduce an exclusive offer throughout the football season. Commencing with the start of the football season on Thursday, Aug. 29, fans will be able to take advantage of the promotion following every Scarlet Knights victory. Redeemable exclusively at Bubbakoo’s Burritos locations across New Jersey and New York, the official offer details will be revealed at a later date.

“We are honored to continue our journey alongside Rutgers Athletics for another year,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This partnership represents the fusion of our shared values, including a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. Just as a great meal has the power to bring people together, so does the spirit of sportsmanship and gameday excitement. We look forward to the continued traction this collaboration will bring, as it is a testament to what unfolds when exceptional food and thrilling sports unite.”

As part of the marketing partnership, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will again receive significant exposure through LED signage at SHI Stadium, and inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Bubbakoo’s will also receive promotion through digital and radio assets throughout the academic year.

“Year one of the Rutgers-Bubbakoo’s Burrito partnership was widely successful and we’re excited to continue this relationship,” adds Lisa Tirrell, SAMCO President & CEO. “It has been the perfect pairing of two brands committed to bringing people together. Rutgers Athletics is poised for another successful year, and we’re thrilled to have Bubbakoos Burrito along for the ride.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Having been named the official burrito supplier of Rutgers Athletics, this collaboration not only enhances our gameday experience but also reflects our commitment to partnering with brands that share our values and dedication to the community,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are excited to continue this partnership and look forward to providing our fans with even more memorable moments throughout the season.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.