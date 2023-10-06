Bubbakoo's Burritos Reopens in Egg Harbor, New Jersey

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announced that it will be reopening its location in Egg Harbor on October 6.

The restaurant will now be under corporate ownership, with co-founders Paul Altero & Bill Hart playing a role in the operations. Located in the brand’s home state of New Jersey, the restaurant holds special significance to the corporate team, which aims to bolster the brand’s reputation within the community. Guests can expect the same commitment to quality and innovation that has defined the Bubbakoo’s Burritos brand over the past 15 years.

To celebrate the reopening of its Egg Harbor location at 6801 Black Horse Pike, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is giving away 50 free burritos to the first 50 customers in attendance at the grand opening beginning at 10 a.m. local time. The location will also be among the first Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurants to serve breakfast, a special new offering for the brand that will be available daily from 8 – 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to officially return and offer our exciting new breakfast menu to community members and existing Bubbakoo’s fans in Egg Harbor,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We hope the grand reopening will bring a refreshed energy to the area and allow for the restaurant to become a go-to dining destination for all ages to enjoy. This has been in thoughtful development for some time now and we look forward to reinforcing our legacy in such a meaningful location.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.