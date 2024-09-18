Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announced today that it is bringing its original concept to Utah for the first time, signing a multi-unit development agreement with Loco Rico LLC.

“We’re thrilled to announce this new partnership in Utah and bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to a whole new community,” said Loco Rico. “The opportunity to grow with such a dynamic and respected brand, while offering Utah residents a fresh and unique dining experience is truly exciting. We can’t wait to introduce the Valley to the signature flavors and customizable options that have made Bubbakoo’s a standout nationwide. “

This agreement reflects Bubbakoo’s continued momentum, following the brand’s significant expansion nationwide throughout 2024. As the brand marks its 16th anniversary this year, the Utah expansion is in line with the brand’s overall growth plan, with multiple new markets opening across the country. The multi-unit signed agreement will bring 5+ locations to the valley over the next 3 years.

“The management team behind Loco Rico have been restaurant veterans for the past 40+ years on both the franchisor and franchisee side of the business. They have been incredibly impressive and successful, after several conversations and meetings with our team, it was clear that this was a perfect fit”, said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce our first-ever franchise agreement in Utah,” said Hart. “Our ability to expand into new markets like Utah is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Bubbakoo’s, and I’m looking forward to seeing our brand’s growth take shape in the Mountain West region.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.