Bubbakoo's Burritos Taps 1Huddle for Employee Training

1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today announced the addition of Bubbakoo's Burritos to its robust client roster. One of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America by unit count joins the platform to debut a nationwide program to assist with the entire employee lifecycle including onboarding and ongoing development. Additionally, the brand will work with 1Huddle with their franchisee lifecycle focusing on franchise development, establishing new franchisees, and consistent communication.

“As Bubbakoo’s Burritos continues to expand at a rapid pace, we knew that bringing on the 1Huddle training platform would be the best fit for our crew members to effectively communicate out our culture and brand DNA,” says Tarah Freestone, Vice President of Training and Development, Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “The most important piece to our operations is our people. We look forward to partnering with 1Huddle as it will allow us to effectively communicate our culture, reinforce brand standards, and coach product knowledge.”

By working with 1Huddle, the fast-casual Mexican food restaurant fused with American flavor, will allow corporate to communicate with management and crew members on all facets of the business ranging from the history of the brand, coaching on the Bubbakoo’s way, new store opening training, onboarding new employees, cross-train current employees, new product rollouts, and an open forum to share new ideas and best practices.

“Properly establishing company culture and teaching employees the brand’s history has always been a challenge,” says Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “We’re excited to work with Bubbakoo’s and deliver on a solution that will help them grow into new markets, train new employees and help team members understand the 13-year history of this growing restaurant brand.”