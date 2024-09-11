Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced innovative financial solutions provider ApplePie Capital as its preferred financing vendor for franchisee lending.

New and existing franchisees of Bubbakoo’s Burritos will now have the opportunity to work closely with ApplePie Capital and their specialized franchise finance team. This partnership ensures that franchisees can find the optimal financing options that align with their individual business objectives and growth strategies. With this robust financial support framework, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is poised for significant franchise expansion as it aims to reach a milestone of 250 operating units by the end of 2026.

“Teaming up with Apple Pie Capital is a natural next step for us as we continue to expand our footprint nationwide and accelerate our growth in the years ahead,” said Bill Hart, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are at a pivotal time for our brand and maximizing franchise expansion opportunities is critical. Our partnership with ApplePie Capital is imperative to this expansion, providing our franchisees with tailored lending solutions that fit perfectly with their growth strategies. Simplifying access to capital allows us to focus on providing exceptional dining experiences and entering new markets successfully with our one-of-a-kind, award-wining Mexican-fusion concept.”

As Bubbakoo’s approaches and surpasses the 150-unit milestone, ApplePie Capital will play a vital role in ensuring that all franchisees, including the 55 franchisee groups within the system, are financially equipped to launch and sustain their new locations effectively. With 34 franchisees already operating multiple units, the partnership with ApplePie Capital provides tailored financing solutions that empower both new and existing franchisees to achieve long-term growth and stability.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Bubbakoo’s Burritos as their recommended financing partner,” said Jamie Davis Vice President of Business Development at ApplePie Capital. “Simplifying and streamlining the financing process for franchisees offers tremendous benefits, making lending options both predictable and accessible. In working with the brand’s leadership team, we’ve been able to identify a custom financial roadmap that supports the rollout of new restaurant locations.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.