Bubbakoo’s Burritos Teams with American Cancer Society

Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced a new partnership with the American Cancer Society to help lead the fight for a world without breast cancer.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that attacks 1 in 8 women. Approximately 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year, and approximately 43,250 women will die from this disease. The American Cancer Society provides education and guidance to help people reduce their risk of getting breast cancer; offers comprehensive support to individuals facing the disease; funds innovative breast cancer research; and takes action to help make breast cancer a national priority through their nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN.

Throughout the month of October, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer customers across their restaurant locations the opportunity to make a $1, $3, $5, $10 donation at checkout, with 100% of donations going to the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research and care. Customers can also purchase limited edition #CancerSucks cups for $5 with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“We are very excited to parnter with such an inspiring organization in the American Cancer Society,” says Bubbakoo’s co-founder Bill Hart. “The ACS’ commitment to help raise awareness in the fight against Breast Cancer is a senitment we can all rally behind.” Co-founder Paul Altero adds, “Our commitment to the ACS is to raise $25,000 through the month of October and with the help of Bubbakoo’s nation, we know we can accomplish that goal and help fund Breast Cancer research.”

“We are appreciative and inspired by the many ways Bubbakoo’s Burritos is engaging its community,” says Anthony Marino, Executive Vice President for the American Cancer Society. “Together we will continue to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without breast cancer.”

To support Bubbakoo’s Burritos commitment to fighting cancer, visit a location near you, or order on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos mobile app to make a donation.