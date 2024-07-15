Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fusion-style restaurant known for its innovative and delicious twists on traditional Mexican cuisine, is offering a special deal in celebration of Social Media Day.

In celebration of Social Media Day, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is hosting a contest where 3 lucky winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize. This contest invites customers and Bubbakoo’s lovers to act as “influencers” for the day by capturing and sharing their experience at any Bubbakoo’s location.

To participate, contestants can visit any Bubbakoo’s restaurant, record their experience, and share the content on social media.

No purchase is necessary to enter the contest. Entries should be emailed to updates@bubbakoos.com now through July 12th and the winners will be announced on July 16th.

“We can’t wait to see the creative content our customers come up with,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Social Media Day is all about celebrating the impact of social media on our daily lives, and what better way to do that than by connecting with our community and rewarding our loyal customers.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.