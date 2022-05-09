Buc-ee's to Open Latest Travel Center in Florence, South Carolina

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Florence, South Carolina, on Monday, May 16, 2022. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. EST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 10 a.m. EST. The celebration will be attended by state and local leaders including Governor Henry McMaster; State Representative Murrell Smith; Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr.; Florence County Councilman Reverend Waymon Mumford and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin of Florence.

Located at 3390 North Williston Road on the northeast corner of Interstate 95 and North Williston Road, Buc-ee’s Florence will offer the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years.

Buc-ee’s Florence is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in South Carolina. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee’s recently opened its first Kentucky store in Richmond. Tennessee has its first two stores under construction. This year, Buc-ee’s announced the development of its first stores in Colorado, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Buc-ee’s Florence will occupy more than 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

“Florence is a beautiful city and happens to be the midpoint for an ultimate East Coast road trip: New York City to Miami!” says Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “We’re excited to finally be welcoming travelers and locals alike to Buc-ee’s Florence and looking forward to being part of this gracious community for a long time.”

Buc-ee’s Florence will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.