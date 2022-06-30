Budderfly’s Subway Pilot Shows 50 Percent Energy Savings

Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG), an industry leader in refrigerated equipment and service, and Budderfly, one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of comprehensive energy management solutions, announced the results of energy efficiency pilot projects across two Subway restaurant locations using RSG’s Capsule Pak ECO. Capsule Pak ECO is a new, self-contained refrigeration system for indoor walk-in coolers and freezers. Findings from the pilot show that the Capsule Pak ECO system can save quick service restaurants (QSRs) an average of 50% on their walk-in refrigeration unit’s energy bills, and more when combined with Budderfly’s energy efficiency as a service (EEaaS) solutions.

For the pilot, Budderfly replaced legacy refrigeration systems, made up of multiple motors and controls, with new Capsule Pak ECO™ systems at two Subway locations in Woodbridge and Southport, Connecticut. At the Woodbridge location, Budderfly installed Capsule Pak ECO™ systems in the cooler and freezer; at the Southport location, Budderfly replaced the cooler’s existing Capsule Pak with a new Capsule Pak ECO system.

Capsule Pak ECO systems are sustainable and compliant with U.S. Department of Energy, California Air Resources Board, and Environmental Protection Agency SNAP (Sustainable New Alternatives Policy) standards. The patent-pending design uses efficient component parts and R290 as a natural refrigerant to deliver eco-friendly cooling solutions.

The Capsule Pak ECO is also simple to install and requires 20 percent less space than legacy systems. Its smaller size and reduced weight allow for more workspace and easier handling. In addition, all models are cord and plug connected and do not require floor drains, reducing installation and plumbing costs.

Capsule Pak ECO models will be available from RSG beginning in July with all models on-hand by September 2022.

“We are extremely pleased with the successful pilot results in Connecticut,” says Dan Hinkle, Chief Commercial Officer of RSG. “We are also very excited to be working with a company like Budderfly, who is dedicated to providing the most environmentally friendly and energy efficient solutions.”

“At Budderfly, we take great pride in being early adopters of the newest, most innovative energy- and cost-saving technologies,” says Al Subbloie, Founder & CEO of Budderfly. “This relationship is very important to us and we’re thrilled with the outstanding results from the RSG Capsule Pak Eco pilot projects in Connecticut and look forward to installing many more at our customers’ locations.”

RSG plans to work with Budderfly in a number of locations in the coming months to deliver cost-savings and emissions-reductions benefits to quick-serves and foodservice businesses across the country