Buddy’s bar-b-q, a staple of East Tennessee’s dining scene since 1972, announced the debut of a Premium Side to their menu. Starting Friday, September 13, guests can treat themselves to a delicious side of creamy Mac & Cheese. This iconic side is loaded with a rich cheesy flavor that offers guests a blast of bar-b-q nostalgia.

A staple of any American dish, Buddy’s new Mac & Cheese adds an extra ounce of comfort to their hearty menu. Guests can order this Premium Side of Mac & Cheese for just $2.99, or they can upgrade their weekly dinner, Tuesday special or Lil’ Buddy’s meal with a side of Mac & Cheese for just $0.60 depending on location.

“Mac & Cheese is such a culinary staple of bar-b-q and American comfort,” said Laura Luallen, Marketing/Community Relations & Project Coordinator for Buddy’s bar-b-q. “We believe adding it to our menu for such a great deal will offer guests a wider range of flavors and sides to choose from.”

This new side of Mac & Cheese pairs perfectly with some of Buddy’s other traditional sides such as Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, Potato Salad and other favorites. At Buddy’s, guests have their choice of sides when ordering meals such as Family Packs, Lil’ Buddy’s Kids Meals, Combo Meals and Dinners.

Since 1972, Buddy’s bar-b-q has offered a comprehensive menu suited for locals, tourists and bar-b-q enthusiasts alike. Guests can enjoy weekly specials like the regionally famous All-You-Can-Eat-Ribs every Saturday or the Tuesday dinner special, which features guests’ choice of Pork, Pulled Chicken, Ham or Turkey, plus a choice of two sides, a beverage and Hushpuppies—all starting at $7.49.

Buddy’s bar-b-q is dedicated to treating all guests like family by providing a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere at all locations. By staying true to its roots, Buddy’s bar-b-q has woven itself into the fabric of East Tennessee’s dining scene. Their addition of Mac & Cheese continues to expand their brand and delicious flavors while staying true to their original values. Visit the nearest Buddy’s bar-b-q and be one of the first to try their new, delicious side for just $2.99.