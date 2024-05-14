In celebration of National BBQ Day on May 16, Buddy’s bar-b-q, an East Tenn. bar-b-q favorite among tourists and locals alike, is adding nachos to its menu with a twist. Starting May 16 for a limited time, Buddy’s Loaded Pork Nachos will be available at every location.

This new menu item consists of intense bar-b-q-flavored chips that are fried in-house and seasoned perfectly with Buddy’s Dry Rub Seasoning. The nachos come with pork, but guests can substitute with pulled chicken or chili if they prefer, for an additional charge. Lastly, Buddy’s Loaded Pork Nachos are generously smothered in delicious queso cheese, bar-b-q sauce, sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes and onions and served with sour cream on the side.

“We are looking forward to revisiting a menu item that we had, briefly, about a decade ago. Everybody loves Nachos in some form or fashion, so we decided to bring back a fan favorite for a limited time and put a new Buddy’s spin on them,” says Mark Lemoncelli, Co-Owner & CEO of the Buddy’s Family of companies. “Our new Loaded Nachos can be enjoyed with our famous bar-b-q pork, or for those who prefer their nachos more traditional, with chili and cheese. This will be a great summer menu addition, new and improved!”

Buddy’s bar-b-q brand has been Knoxville’s go-to fast casual bar-b-q restaurant since 1972. Buddy’s customer base is generational. It’s not uncommon to see four generations of one family dining at one table. The brand has been woven into the fabric of the East Tennessee dining scene by consistently offering a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where guests can dine comfortably. With a focus on Southern hospitality and quality ingredients, Buddy’s offers a menu suited for the most discerning bar-b-q palate, as all the meats are hickory smoked daily at every location.

Buddy’s also has a wide variety of bar-b-q menu options from slow-cooked pulled pork, chicken and beef to Smoky wings, Smoky dawgs, many delicious sides and regionally famous Hushpuppies and Hot Fudge Cake. Don’t miss out on celebrating National BBQ Day with Buddy’s new Loaded Pork Nachos. They are the perfect addition to any meal this summer season, available at all 19 locations.

In addition to the new nachos, the brand plans to launch even more new and exciting menu additions and limited time offers for guests in the coming months.