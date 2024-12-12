East Tennessee’s favorite bar-b-q restaurant, Buddy’s bar-b-q, is reintroducing guests to a delicious and hearty menu item to keep them warm this winter, Buddy’s Brunswick Stew. Crafted with a sweet, spicy and smoky twist, this hearty dish is here to keep guests warm all winter long. Perfect for those cold days, the Brunswick Stew is available now for a limited time, starting at just $4.99 for an 8oz serving or $6.99 for a 12oz serving, depending on location.

Buddy’s bar-b-q is proud to add their own style to this heartwarming dish, adding their mild bar-b-q sauce along with their Hickory-smoked Pork and Chicken to the stew’s traditional blend of corn, lima beans and vegetables. Buddy’s is proud to smoke all their meat onsite each day, giving their guests nothing but the freshest and most flavorful bar-b-q around and offering a filling and hearty winter dish.

“At Buddy’s, we’re all about comfort, flavor and making sure our guests leave happy,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “Our Brunswick Stew is a perfect example of that. It’s packed with our Hickory-smoked Pork and Chicken, fresh vegetables and our signature bar-b-q sauce — it’s a dish that’s as satisfying as it is delicious.”

Since 1972 Buddy’s bar-b-q has been a culinary staple of East Tennessee, providing top-tier bar-b-q that’s Hickory-smoked on-site every day for over 10 hours. At Buddy’s, guests can choose from a comprehensive menu that has all the bar-b-q classics — from fresh Pork, Chicken, Ribs, Wings and Brisket to mouthwatering sides such as Green Beans, Baked Beans, Slaw, Potato Salad and the extra creamy Mac & Cheese. With limited, seasonal menu items such as the Brunswick Stew, Buddy’s strives to keep their menu fresh, with periodically updates and special, limited-time offers.