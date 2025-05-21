Summer is just around the corner and East Tennessee’s favorite bar-b-q franchise is excited to treat guests to not one, but two limited-time menu items. Buddy’s bar-b-q will be bringing back their fan-favorite Loaded Nachos, starting Thursday, May 22, as well as introducing their refreshing, sweetened Peach Tea on Monday, June 2 — the perfect pair for a summertime meal made in bar-b-q heaven.

With their own smokin’ bar-b-q twist, Buddy’s Loaded Nachos offer guests a fresh take on classic nachos with an appetizing variety of flavors and textures to customize and build upon, leaving guests eager to return to try a new customization of Loaded Nachos all summer long. In fact, Buddy’s Loaded Nachos were so successful and popular among guests when they were featured on their menu in 2024 that Buddy’s had to extend their availability two months past their original end date.

Fried in-house, Buddy’s Loaded Nachos come topped with Hickory-smoked Pork and are stacked with mouthwatering toppings such as queso cheese, bar-b-q sauce, sliced jalapeños, diced tomatoes and onions and are served with sour cream on the side. Guests even have the option of switching their protein from Hickory-smoked Pork to Chicken or Chili, even more options to pair with Buddy’s new thirst-quenching Peach Tea.

“Buddy’s bar-b-q is all about celebrating tradition while still looking for ways to bring innovation to the bar-b-q scene,” said Mark Lemoncelli, owner and CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “With our Loaded Nachos, we wanted to put our own Buddy’s spin on nachos, giving guests a customizable dish they couldn’t find anywhere else.”

For over 50 years, Buddy’s bar-b-q has been a beloved staple in East Tennessee, serving up classic bar-b-q dishes that have kept generations of locals and tourists alike coming back for more. This summer, the bar-b-q franchise is excited to reintroduce guests to an innovative twist and invigorating new fruit tea that will have them coming back to Buddy’s all summer long.