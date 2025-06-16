Buddy’s bar-b-q, East Tennessee’s hometown favorite known for its Hickory-smoked meats and Southern hospitality, continues to grow its off-premises sales through a long-standing partnership with ezCater. In 2024 alone, Buddy’s generated more than $400,000 in restaurant catering sales through the catering platform and is on track to exceed $500,000 by the end of this year. For franchisees, that’s the equivalent of adding a mid-volume brick-and-mortar location without opening another storefront.

“Our continued partnership with ezCater has opened the door to high-volume, high-value workplace orders and created a reliable new revenue stream for our franchisees,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “We’re not just seeing growth — we’re seeing catering match the performance of some of our physical stores, and that’s a game-changer.”

All Buddy’s locations on ezCater also benefit from ezDispatch, connecting them to trusted local delivery partners to ensure large orders arrive fresh and on time. With crowd-pleasing options like Pork, Chicken and Ribs, and sides such as Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Potato Salad — available as boxed lunches or full-service trays — Buddy’s is the go-to choice for delicious and comforting office lunches and corporate events.

However, catering is just one part of a much bigger story for Buddy’s bar-b-q. The franchise has spent more than five decades perfecting its recipe for success. With 68% of total revenue coming from off-premises dining — and 44% of it through the drive-thru — the brand has created a dual-revenue model that meets modern consumer demand for convenience without compromising on tradition and quality.

Now, Buddy’s is inviting franchisees to bring that same success to new markets. With 14 corporate stores and five franchised locations, Buddy’s is actively growing across high-demand regions like Nashville, Lexington, the Tri-Cities, Atlanta, Louisville, Huntsville and Cincinnati.

“Buddy’s is, and has always been, a business rooted in family and tradition,” said Lemoncelli. “As a third-generation, family-owned brand, we’ve built something special — and now we’re ready to share it.”

With a 2,400-square-foot prototype, on-site smoking at every location and a value-driven business model, Buddy’s stands out in a crowded category. The top 25% of Buddy’s locations average $2.58 million in annual sales, and the leadership team, many of whom have been with the company for decades, provides hands-on support to every franchise partner.

“At Buddy’s, you’re never alone,” said Dom Paiotti, franchise development coordinator. “From launch to long-term growth, we offer personalized training, marketing support and proven systems — including platforms like ezCater — to help franchisees thrive.”

For anyone ready to bring “A Smokin’ Good Deal” to their neighborhood and join a brand that’s been serving smiles for over five decades, visit Buddysbarbq.com/franchising to learn more about available territories and how to get started.