A culinary staple of East Tennessee for over 50 years, Buddy’s bar-b-q has remained committed to bettering the communities it calls home. As part of this mission, Buddy’s bar-b-q was proud to support children in the Sevier County school system earlier this month by partnering with Taylor Faith Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to providing essentials like clothing, shoes and more to those in need.

Earlier this month, the Buddy’s Sevierville location hosted a daylong fundraiser, donating 50% of all sales to Taylor Faith Ministries. The nonprofit then used those funds to provide underprivileged children across the county with socks, shoes and, in some cases, assistance with rent. The event ran from the moment Buddy’s opened its doors to the final meal served that evening.

Buddy’s bar-b-q is proud to partner with local nonprofits such as Taylor Faith Ministries to help give back to disadvantaged youth and support those in need. “Helping better our community and giving back to those in need is a staple of the Buddy’s bar-b-q brand,” said Laura Luallen, marketing and project coordinator at Buddy’s bar-b-q. “Having served East Tennessee since the early 1970s, we are proud to call this place home and do whatever we can to help those less fortunate and our community.”

With locations across East Tennessee, Buddy’s bar-b-q holds a nostalgic, family-friendly charm that makes every guest feel right at home. Since 1972, Buddy’s has been the go-to bar-b-q franchise in East Tennessee, drawing locals and tourists alike. Over the years, Buddy’s has been happy to provide their communities with top-of-the-line bar-b-q that’s smoked on-site daily. From daily specials to catering for the whole family, Buddy’s proves that speed and value don’t have to sacrifice quality, offering guests A Smokin’ Good Deal™ every time.