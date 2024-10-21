Buddy’s bar-b-q, a staple of East Tennessee’s dining scene, announced its participation in giving back to the community following the flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene. On Wednesday, October 23, Buddy’s bar-b-q will host “Bar-b-q for a Cause,” an event providing free meals at Newport City Park in Newport, Tennessee, starting at noon. This charitable event comes at a time when many East Tennessee residents find themselves without running water, power, communication and basic shelter due to the storm and flooding.

From noon to 2 p.m., Buddy’s bar-b-q will set up its bar-b-q pit at Newport City Park and serve its famous Pork, Hot Dogs, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Potato Chips, Buns, Cookies and beverages to those in need at no cost. “Bar-b-q for a Cause” results from a partnership between the bar-b-q franchise and the local sheriff and fire departments, which has allowed them to assess the needs of the community and identify where the greatest support is required for victims in East Tennessee. Additionally, Food City, a regional grocery chain, will also partner with Buddy’s at the event to help provide for individuals in need.

“As members of the East Tennessee community, we didn’t have to think twice about supporting our neighbors in need,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO and owner of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “Providing a warm meal to these individuals — some of whom haven’t had running water or power in days — is an honor for us, and we plan to stay and help our community until we run out of food.”

With entire small towns along the East Tennessee border destroyed, Buddy’s bar-b-q is proud to play a vital role in supporting its community’s recovery from this natural disaster. The franchise’s immediate coordination with first responders demonstrates their commitment to serving the community in times of need. For those without access to basic necessities, a free filling meal may be hard to come by, which is why Buddy’s is dedicating its time and resources to help take the first step toward recovery.

Buddy’s bar-b-q will be offering free meals at “Bar-b-q for a Cause” from noon to 2 p.m., or until food runs out, at Newport City Park in 100 City Park, Newport, TN 37821. In addition to serving free meals, Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering its restaurant locations as donation and supplies drop-off points. The franchise invites other local groups to join in by contacting Buddy’s corporate offices directly at LLuallen@buddysbarbq.com or by calling (865) 588-0051.

Buddy’s bar-b-q has been a family-run Tennessee favorite since its founding in 1972, with 19 locations throughout East Tennessee. Whether in-store or in the community, Buddy’s is all about fostering a welcoming environment. For more information on Buddy’s bar-b-q, please visit Buddysbarbq.com.