Buddy’s bar-b-q, an iconic staple of East Tennessee’s dining scene, is introduing their newest limited-time menu item, the Wintermint Shake. Making an appearance on their menu this December and January, this minty fresh winter treat is the perfect way for guests to sweeten the season. If you’re interested in sampling Buddy’s newest indulgence, we’d love to set up an opportunity for you!

Buddy’s Wintermint Shake starts with a base of vanilla ice cream with a delectable addition of chocolate syrup, chocolate mint candies and a splash of crème de menthe. The smooth and velvety texture of the vanilla base perfectly mixes with the crunch of mint and chocolate pieces. This fresh, minty shake offers a cool taste with notes of dark chocolate and vanilla — a perfect, refreshing treat after enjoying some of Buddy’s tangy and mouthwatering bar-b-q dishes.

This winter, cozy up with some heartwarming comfort food at Buddy’s bar-b-q and treat yourself to their new Wintermint Shake for a seasonal delight with a burst of minty fresh sweetness. Since 1972, Buddy’s bar-b-q has been serving East Tennessee top-quality bar-b-q that’s smoked to perfection on-site daily. From their slow-cooked dinners to combo meals, Buddy’s specializes in those nostalgic, hearty dishes guests have known and loved for the past 50 years.