Buddy’s bar-b-q, East Tennessee’s go-to bar-b-q spot since 1972, is giving away free Hot Fudge Cakes to guests for a limited time.

Guests will receive a free Hot Fudge Cake when they sign up for Buddy’s Email Club. Each guest who signs up with their email will receive a free Jr. Hot Fudge Cake, while guests who sign up with their email and phone number will score a free Full-Sized Hot Fudge Cake. To sign up, guests can go to buddysoffer.com and input their information. Within minutes, a coupon will be on the way to make the free sweet treat theirs!

Buddy’s Hot Fudge Cake, an all-time favorite among guests, consists of two layers of fluffy chocolate cake with smooth, cool vanilla soft serve ice cream in the middle. Then, the Hot Fudge Cake is topped off with a mountain of vanilla soft serve and a rich, chocolate fudge drizzle. A delectable indulgence, the Hot Fudge Cake is perfect for guests to share with someone or enjoy on their own.

The Hot Fudge Cake is the perfect sweet treat to balance out the palate after enjoying Buddy’s hearty assortment of top-tier bar-b-q. When stopping by to redeem their free dessert, guests can also savor some of Buddy’s other favorites such as their Smoky Wings, Beef Brisket Sandwich or Hawg Backs—a large, fluffy baked potato or pile of French Fries topped with guests’ choice of protein, Chili & Cheese or Butter & Sour Cream.

Not only will guests receive this great offer when they sign up for Buddy’s Email Club, but they’ll also be in the loop for all upcoming special updates and offers pertaining to Buddy’s bar-b-q. With plenty more promotions and offers on the way, guests are encouraged to join Buddy’s Email Club and experience all the Smokin’ Good Deals Buddy’s has to offer.