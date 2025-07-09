For more than 53 years, Buddy’s bar-b-q has been serving Hickory-smoked bar-b-q that keeps families coming back for more. Now, the beloved East Tennessee staple is ready to share their legacy by expanding its franchise footprint across the Southeast and Midwest.

Since 1972, Buddy’s bar-b-q has been a cherished gathering place where friends and families can enjoy authentic bar-b-q smoked on-site daily, along with mouthwatering sides such as their homemade Hushpuppies served tableside. This sense of nostalgia and tradition, highlighted by their 53-year-old family-owned recipes, is what franchisees bring to their communities.

“Buddy’s is, and has always been, a business that cherishes tradition,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “In 2019, my brother-in-law and I purchased Buddy’s from my father-in-law, and to this day, we are proud to call Buddy’s bar-b-q a third-generation, family-owned business.”

With a strong emphasis on unit economics and a culture rooted in family, Buddy’s offers “A Smokin’ Good Deal™” for franchisees looking to invest in a concept with a rich history and a value-driven model built for sustained success, with the top 25% of locations averaging annual sales of $2,583,830.

“We believe we have an extremely unique business model, as 68% of our business is off premises with 44% of sales coming through our drive-thrus,” added Lemoncelli. “All our locations have bar-b-q pits on-site to emphasize our dedication to freshness, and we developed a 2,400-square-foot prototype that, when combined with our value-driven model, is truly a marketplace differentiator.”

Buddy’s bar-b-q is actively seeking franchise partners to bring its Southern comfort to high-demand markets in the Southeast and Midwest, including Nashville, TN; Lexington, KY; Tri-Cities, TN (Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City); Atlanta, GA; Louisville, KY; Huntsville, AL; Cincinnati, OH, and surrounding markets.

“At Buddy’s, we recognize the importance of smart growth, which is why we plan to build out our concept strategically around our home base of Knoxville,” said Dom Paiotti, franchise development coordinator for Buddy’s bar-b-q. “We are beyond excited to share our unique bar-b-q concept with these wonderful cities in our region.”

From the initial inquiry to the grand opening, Buddy’s bar-b-q provides franchisees with the training, marketing and operational guidance they need to thrive. Buddy’s bar-b-q has a comprehensive support team and direct access to their owners for any assistance needed.

Several key members of Buddy’s pit crew have been with the company since the 1980s, including Brad Wantland, who has served for 16 years and now leads training; Sandy Hayes, with 40 years of experience as a regional manager; and Sonya Paris, who has been with the company for 36 years and currently serves as a regional manager. Together, they bring 92 years of expertise to help franchisees succeed and feel confident that they will be fully supported by the Buddy’s family every step of the way, ensuring the growth and success of their locations.

“Our team is committed to standing beside our franchise partners at every step,” Lemoncelli added. “When you join the Buddy’s family, you’re never alone — we’re with you every step of the journey.”

“We have 14 corporate stores, which allows us to perfect our concept and have first-hand knowledge in daily operations and customer feedback,” added Paiotti. “We currently have five franchise stores, and this is the first time in Buddy’s history we are aggressively pursuing franchise expansion. We are seeking multi-unit operators and multi-unit multi-brand operators (MUMBOs) who have an existing portfolio in the markets we have identified.”

For anyone ready to bring “A Smokin’ Good Deal” to their neighborhood and join a brand that’s been serving smiles for over five decades, visit Buddysbarbq.com/franchising to learn more about available territories and how to get started. For more information on Buddy’s bar-b-q, please visit Buddysbarbq.com.